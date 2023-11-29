Get 'Cybersecurity All-in-One For Dummies' (worth $30) for FREE

No Comments

Cybersecurity All-in-One For Dummies covers a lot of ground in the world of keeping computer systems safe from those who want to break in.

This book offers a one-stop resource on cybersecurity basics, personal security, business security, cloud security, security testing, and security awareness. Filled with content to help with both personal and business cybersecurity needs, this book shows you how to lock down your computers, devices, and systems -- and explains why doing so is more important now than ever.

Dig in for info on what kind of risks are out there, how to protect a variety of devices, strategies for testing your security, securing cloud data, and steps for creating an awareness program in an organization.

  • Explore the basics of cybersecurity at home and in business
  • Learn how to secure your devices, data, and cloud-based assets
  • Test your security to find holes and vulnerabilities before hackers do
  • Create a culture of cybersecurity throughout an entire organization

This For Dummies All-in-One is a stellar reference for business owners and IT support pros who need a guide to making smart security choices. Any tech user with concerns about privacy and protection will also love this comprehensive guide.

Cybersecurity All-in-One For Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $30 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on December 13, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Apricorn Aegis NVX: A rugged, super-fast, hardware-encrypted solid-state drive that fits in your pocket [Review]

Harmonizing human insight with AI: The future of tax and finance in the digital era

Cloud storage vulnerable to ransomware attacks

Get 'Cybersecurity All-in-One For Dummies' (worth $30) for FREE

How the internet is keeping over 50s alive

Microsoft improves sharing, inking and Task Manager in Windows 11 with KB5032292 update

New tiny11 build shrinks Windows 11 23H2 smaller than ever and gives you Copilot... if you want it

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, Nitrux 3.1.0 Linux distribution should be your next OS

37 Comments

Microsoft confirms Copilot is coming to Windows 10 in a major update

12 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5032190 update bringing an abundance of new features to all Windows 11 users

9 Comments

YouTube toughens its stance on blocking ad blockers

9 Comments

LG 2023 SMART Monitors run webOS 23 and are available now

8 Comments

Microsoft will give Europeans the option to remove Edge and Bing from Windows

7 Comments

Microsoft is killing off three Windows services because of security concerns

6 Comments

How to download the Windows 11 23H2 ISO

5 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.