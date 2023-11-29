TEAMGROUP unveils T-CREATE CinemaPr P31 USB-C SSD

Today, TEAMGROUP unveils the T-CREATE CinemaPr P31 Portable External SSD. What sets the CinemaPr P31 apart is its innovative design that allows it to be mounted to DSLR cameras. It includes unique 12 1/4" screw holes, complete with a bundled screw set compatible with all standard 1/4" screw hole cages. The ability to mount the SSD in multiple directions makes it incredibly adaptable to various shooting environments. Plus, its compact size and light weight of just 110g make it an effortless addition to any photographer or videographer's toolkit.

But the T-CREATE CinemaPr P31 is more than just an elegant piece of hardware. Its promises respectable performance, supporting high-speed data transfer over a USB Type-C interface, which is essential for professionals working with 6K or 8K resolutions. The storage capacity is impressive too, offering up to 4TB of space. That's enough to hold around 960 minutes of 4K 60 fps video.

TEAMGROUP is also focusing on sustainability with this drive. The packaging of the CinemaPr P31 highlights eco-friendliness, with over 95 percent of it being made from paper, significantly reducing the use of plastics.

The T-CREATE CinemaPr P31 Portable External SSD cannot be purchased yet, sadly. In fact, TEAMGROUP says it won’t hit stores until Q1 of 2024 at the earliest, so you will have to wait a bit. Hopefully more details will be released in the interim, such as pricing, all storage capacity options, and some real benchmarks.