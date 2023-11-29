Windows 11 Build 23595 moves the Copilot icon to where it always should have been

Microsoft has released Windows 11 Build 23595 for those Insiders in the Dev Channel. This new flight comes with the usual selection of changes, improvements and fixes, including shifting the location of the Copilot AI icon.

Microsoft has taken the wise decision to relocate the icon from its current position next to the search box, to the right side of the system tray on the taskbar. The reason for this it to "make the entry point to Copilot more clear and easily accessible by being closer to where the Copilot pane opens."

SEE ALSO: Download Microsoft's new Windows XP Bliss wallpapers for mobile, desktop, or Teams

Microsoft also says of this move:

As part of this change, we have defaulted the "show the desktop" behavior for the far-right corner of the taskbar to off and this can be re-enabled in the taskbar behaviors section under Settings > Personalization > Taskbar (you can simply right-click on the taskbar to get to this).

Other changes and improvements include:

[Copilot in Windows]

Microsoft is beginning to re-rollout the change previously documented with Build 23570 that introduces support for Copilot in Windows to be used across multiple monitors. Simply press the Copilot button on the taskbar on whichever monitor you want Copilot to show on or use the WIN + C shortcut to show Copilot on the last monitor that it was visible on. If you are using a keyboard, you can use the WIN + T keyboard shortcut to put the keyboard focus on the taskbar and navigate to the Copilot taskbar button to show Copilot on any monitor.

[Windows Share]

If you’re signed in with a Microsoft Entra ID, in addition to being able to share to your Microsoft Teams (work or school) contacts, you can also now share directly to specific Microsoft Teams Channels and groups chats as well directly within the Windows share window.

[Windows Ink]

Microsoft is expanding the ability to use digital handwriting (inking) in some edit boxes for Windows Ink to the following languages and locales: Chinese Simplified (People’s Republic of China), English (Australia), English (Canada), English (India), English (United Kingdom), French (Canada), French (France), German (Germany), Italian (Italy), Japanese (Japan), Korean (Korea)Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish (Mexico), and Spanish (Spain). This also includes more accurate recognition technology, gestures to delete, select, join, and split words and also gesture to insert a new line.

[Nearby Sharing]

Microsoft is beginning to roll out a change where you will be able to able to discover and share files with their Android devices in discoverable mode through Bluetooth under Nearby Share in the Windows share window.

[Task Manager]

Microsoft improved process grouping in the processes page for Task Manager.

[Settings]

This update starts the roll out of account-related notifications for Microsoft accounts on the Settings homepage. A Microsoft account connects Windows to your Microsoft apps. The account backs up all your data and helps you manage your subscriptions. You can also add extra security steps to keep you from being locked out of your account. This feature displays notifications across the Start menu and Settings. You can manage Settings notifications in Settings > Privacy & security > General.

Xbox Game Bar is now Game Bar under Settings > Gaming.

Microsoft is beginning to update references to Azure Active Directory (AAD) to Microsoft Entra ID in Settings.

Fixes in this build include:

[Desktops]

Fixed an issue that was causing custom wallpapers to shift when switching desktops.

NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the Dev Channel may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11.

Known issues are:

[Start menu]

[NEW] Microsoft is working on the fix for an issue causing the recommended section to be blank for some Insiders.

[Copilot in Windows*]

When first launching or after refreshing Copilot in Windows while using voice access, you’ll need to use “Show grid” commands to click in the “Ask me anything” box for the first time.

Photo Credit: Creativa/Shutterstock