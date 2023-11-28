Download Microsoft's new Windows XP Bliss wallpapers for mobile, desktop, or Teams

This holiday season, Microsoft has gone back in time to create an "ugly sweater" based on its iconic Bliss wallpaper from Windows XP.

If you like the look of it, the software giant is making the sweater available to buy (in limited quantities) for $69.99. That’s not all though. The company has also produced four stylish Bliss wallpapers for phone, Teams background, or desktop.

As well as the Bliss wallpaper we all know (the OG as Microsoft refers to it), there are variations which are Pencil Sketch, Pop Art, and Watercolor.

To download these wallpapers for free, head to the Xbox Gear Shop, scroll down the page and click on the download button for the version you want.

You can see what the phone versions look like in the gallery below: