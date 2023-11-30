Brits reach for the phone when seeking support from businesses

No Comments

New research finds that 69 percent of British adults will contact a business via phone call first before trying other methods when seeking assistance.

The study from telecoms company Gamma Communications shows 38 percent of 2,000 people surveyed say direct phone calls are their preferred method of communication with businesses over other channels such as emails, web chats, social media and video calls.

The vast majority (91 percent) say it's important to be able to easily call a business customer service line when they need assistance. Furthermore 80 percent of consumers say they would continue shopping with an SME that offers superior customer service over the phone, suggesting there's an impact on customer loyalty as well.

Chris Wade, chief marketing and product officer at Gamma says, "When customers need support, it's evident that businesses must understand exactly how their customers want to communicate. Even in today's increasingly digital world, human connection is vital. Telephone calls have withstood the test of time for being one of the best ways to achieve that interpersonal bond. All businesses can use this to harness the, sometimes underrated, value of telephone calls to offer quality customer service and retain customers. Whether you're a tradesman or a financial advisor, your voice has the power to yield customer loyalty."

Why do we feel it's so good to talk? 46 percent say they value phone calls because they feel better understood when communicating verbally. The same percentage find phone calls quicker and easier, while 45 percent believe that the support and customer service they receive over the phone is of higher quality compared to other contact methods.

The full report is available from the Gamma Communications site.

Image credit: IgorVetushko/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Brits reach for the phone when seeking support from businesses

Number of cyber extortion victims up by 46 percent

'Go f*@k yourself!': Elon Musk hits X-boycotting advertisers with profanity-laden attack

Kick Microsoft Windows 11 to the curb and switch to 4MLinux 44.0 today

Experimental new Windows 11 feature aims to significantly boost PC battery life

Windows 11 Build 23595 moves the Copilot icon to where it always should have been

TEAMGROUP unveils T-CREATE CinemaPr P31 USB-C SSD

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, Nitrux 3.1.0 Linux distribution should be your next OS

37 Comments

Microsoft confirms Copilot is coming to Windows 10 in a major update

12 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5032190 update bringing an abundance of new features to all Windows 11 users

9 Comments

YouTube toughens its stance on blocking ad blockers

9 Comments

LG 2023 SMART Monitors run webOS 23 and are available now

8 Comments

Microsoft will give Europeans the option to remove Edge and Bing from Windows

7 Comments

Microsoft is killing off three Windows services because of security concerns

6 Comments

How to download the Windows 11 23H2 ISO

5 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.