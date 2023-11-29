Microsoft improves sharing, inking and Task Manager in Windows 11 with KB5032292 update

Microsoft has released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.2776 to the Beta Channel. Also known as the KB5032292 update, this fixes numerous issues from previous builds, and also introduces several new features and options.

There are big improvements to Windows Ink, so handwriting recognition is now more accurate and can be used with more languages. Significant changes to Windows Share make it possible to share directly to specific Microsoft Teams Channels and group chats. Beloved stalwart tool Task Manager has some improvements for power users too.

Fans of Task Manager will be pleased to find that process grouping has been enhanced so it is more helpful. There are also fixes for desktop tooltip issues, problems with live captions, and drag-and-drop oddities that affected Task View.

Microsoft says of the changes relating to Windows Share: "If you're signed in with a Microsoft Entra ID, in addition to being able to share to your Microsoft Teams (work or school) contacts, you can also now share directly to specific Microsoft Teams Channels and groups chats as well directly within the Windows share window".

The company also says:

We are expanding the ability to use digital handwriting (inking) in some edit boxes for Windows Ink to the following languages and locales: Chinese Simplified (People’s Republic of China), English (Australia), English (Canada), English (India), English (United Kingdom), French (Canada), French (France), German (Germany), Italian (Italy), Japanese (Japan), Korean (Korea), Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish (Mexico), and Spanish (Spain). This also includes more accurate recognition technology, gestures to delete, select, join, and split words and also gesture to insert a new line.

Reminding Insiders about how updates and new features are rolled out these days, Microsoft points out:

All Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel will now be on the same build (Build 22635.xxxx) via an enablement package. For Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel who want to be the first to get features gradually rolled out to you, you can turn ON the toggle (shown in the image below) to get the latest updates as they are available via Settings > Windows Update. Over time, we will increase the rollouts of features to everyone with the toggle turned on. Should you keep this toggle off, new features will gradually be rolled out to your device over time once they are ready.

