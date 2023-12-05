AI and automation are top enterprise priorities

According to a new report from Digitate 90 percent of IT decision-makers plan to deploy more automation, including AI, in the next 12 months.

Based on a survey of 601 US-based IT decision-makers in organizations with more than 1,000 employees and conducted with Sapio Research, the study finds 26 percent of respondents plan to implement machine-operated tasks that require limited human input or fully transition to autonomous systems in the next five years.

That said, keeping humans in the loop will also remain critical, as 30 percent report their organization will have an equal proportion of automation and human processing.

"IT leaders have long known that AI-powered automation is essential for survival in a digitally driven economy. The research showed most companies realize this and are taking urgent action to increase investments in this area," says Avi Bhagtani, CMO of Digitate. "The difference is that now enterprises are embracing AI and automation to improve business KPIs, and enhance employee productivity as well as customer satisfaction, thereby accelerating their path to the autonomous enterprise."

IT complexity is a top internal challenge for enterprises, 44 percent of respondents report their biggest internal challenge is growing IT complexity due to cloud migration and adoption. Most respondents (92 percent) report they already have a multi-vendor cloud strategy or are planning to move to one. As a result, 67 percent of IT leaders plan to implement additional IT automation in the next 12 months.

Most organizations are focusing their automation efforts first in the IT department (90 percent), with finance (89 percent) and customer support (89 percent) also planning to automate processes in the next year. Enterprises report experimenting with different types of automation as well, 74 percent have experimented with generative AI, followed by workflow automation (68 percent) and AIOps (65 percent).

Image credit: limbi007/depositphotos.com