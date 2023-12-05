AIDA64 Extreme Edition 7.0 unveils customizable toolbar and updated support for latest AMD and Intel chipsets

Budapest-based FinalWire Ltd has released a major new version of its Windows diagnostic and benchmarking tool with the release of AIDA64 Extreme Edition 7.00 and AIDA64 Business Edition 7.00.

The landmark release is marked with a revamped user interface offering configurable toolbar. Users can navigate the various parts of the program using the left-hand pane, with sections spanning hardware, software and OS.

Elsewhere, existing benchmarks have been optimized for two new platforms -- AVX512-accelerated benchmarks in the case of the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series, and AVX2-optimized benchmarks for Intel Meteor Lake SoCs.

Ryzen Threadripper 7000 CPU users also benefit from "enhanced" support for the parent TR5 socket motherboards, and information is now displayed for AMD TRX50 and WRX90 chipsets.

The latest Intel chips are also well-served, with improved support for both forthcoming desktop (Arrow Lake) and laptop (Meteor Lake SoC) chips, the latter due to roll out on 14th December. There’s also preliminary support added for the new 2nd Gen E-Core Only Xeon CPUs (Clearwater Forest) and 16th-gen Panther Lake desktop CPUs, not due until 2025.

Finally, ACPI 6.5 support is implemented, while GPU details are now provided for both AMD Radeon RX 6750 GRE 12GB and nVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Super cards.

AIDA64 7.0 focuses on updating its support for the latest AMD and Intel chipsets.

AIDA64 Extreme Edition 7.0 and AIDA64 Business Edition 7.0 are both available as function-limited 30-day trials, with prices starting from $59.95 for an AIDA64 Extreme Edition non-commercial license. A portable build of AIDA64 Extreme Edition is also available.