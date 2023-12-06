Microsoft finally confirms Windows bug that renames printers and forcibly installs the HP Smart app

If you have noticed that Windows suddenly thinks you have an HP LaserJet M101-M106, you are not alone. The same is true if you've spotted that the HP Smart app has installed itself on your computer.

These are issues that have been affecting users of Windows 10 and Windows 11 for a little while, but Microsoft has only just acknowledged that a problem exists.

In an entry added to the Windows release health page, Microsoft outlines the symptoms that users have been complaining about, starting off with the unexpected installation of the HP Smart app. Additionally, many people are reporting that their printer is showing up as an HP LaserJet M101-M106, even if they have a printer made by a different company. Microsoft also acknowledges that when the printer is double-clicked, a message reading "No tasks are available for this page" is displayed.

Confirming the existence of the problems, Microsoft says:

Some issues related to printer configurations are being observed on Windows devices which have access to the Microsoft Store. Microsoft is investigating this issue and coordinating with partners on a solution.

The company goes on to explain that it has already looked into things a little, adding:

Our investigations indicate that this issue is not caused by an HP update. Also, printing processes are not expected to be affected by this issue. It should be possible to queue printing jobs as usual, as well as other features such as copying or scanning. Printers on the device will continue to use the expected drivers for printer operations. As the symptoms are related to the automatic installation of the HP Smart app, Windows devices which do not have access to the Microsoft Store are not expected to be affected by this issue.

There is no fix for the time being, just the usual sign-off from Microsoft: "We are investigating this issue and will provide an update when more information is available".

Image credit: NEW_PHOTOS / depositphotos