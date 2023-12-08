Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-seventy-two in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Windows 10's official support will run out in October 2025. Microsoft confirmed that customers will be able to extend support beyond that month for a price.

The HP Smart app automatic installation issue has also been confirmed and explained by Microsoft. Affected users may want to remove the app, for instance by uninstalling it from the apps section of the Settings.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or notably improved Windows apps

BloatyNosy

BloatyNosy is a free open source tool to customize Windows 11. The latest release introduces a completely revised user interface, new plugin functionality, support for new Windows features such as Windows Copilot, and more.

The app comes with different optimization profiles, for instance for gaming, to modify the operating system. A click on analyze checks the various options to determine if modifications are already in effect.

ScreenToGif

ScreenToGif is an open source application to record the screen, webcams or boards. The app is simple to use; all options are listed in the main toolbar.

The latest release updates the Microsoft .Net Framework requirement to version 8. This drops support for Windows versions older than Windows 10 version 1607.