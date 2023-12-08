SABRENT Multi-Port USB-C Hub is the perfect Christmas stocking-stuffer for under $20

The holiday season brings an array of deals, and for those in search of tech accessories, the current offer on the SABRENT Multi-Port USB-C Hub (HB-SHPU) really stands out. Designed for functionality and convenience, this hub is now available for less than $20, making it a very attractive stocking-stuffer.

Constructed from lightweight aluminum, the hub is both portable and durable, suitable for travel and daily use. It features efficient heat dissipation, ensuring reliability during prolonged use. Currently, it is offered at $19.80, marked down from $24.99!

The hub includes three Type-A USB ports, an HDMI out port, and a USB-C port that supports power delivery (PD3.0). These features make it compatible with various USB-C laptops and devices. The integrated 15cm/6” USB-C cable and the power status LED add to its user-friendly design.

In terms of performance, the hub offers a USB 3.2 Gen 1x1 port with up to 5Gbps transfer speeds and two USB 2.0 ports with up to 480Mbps speeds. The USB 3.2 port also delivers 5V/900mA, suitable for power-intensive devices. This makes it versatile for connecting peripherals like keyboards, mice, and external storage.

The HDMI 2.0 port is a notable feature, supporting extended or mirrored display outputs up to 4K/60Hz. This functionality is especially useful for enhancing workspace or entertainment setups. Additionally, the hub can charge USB-C devices at up to 90W, given the appropriate charger.

The SABRENT Multi-Port USB-C Hub is an invaluable accessory for those looking to expand the connectivity of their devices. Its current sale price offers an opportunity for shoppers, much like finding a surprise gift from Santa Claus in their stocking, to add a useful gadget to their tech collection at a reasonable cost. The hub is available for purchase from Amazon here.

