Kodi 21 'Omega' hits a major development milestone -- download it now!

Kodi 21 -- codenamed 'Omega' -- is the next version of the hugely popular home theater software. The Kodi Foundation released the first beta version of the program two months ago, introducing a number of new features, fixes, and cleanups.

Today, a brand new build arrives, which will be much more appealing to those users seeking greater stability from the software.

Kodi 21 'Omega' Beta 2 is available for download now, bringing the finished version ever nearer.

The team says:

The Beta 2 pre-release build has become available because we think it is ready for wider testing and usage. It also means we are getting closer to a stable release of v21.

You can get Beta 2 from here. Select your platform of choice, and grab the new build from the Prerelease section.

The team hasn’t yet announced the changes in this new beta build, but when it does we will update this story accordingly.

Image credit: boggy22/depositphotos.com