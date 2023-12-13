Get 'Mastering Microsoft Teams: Creating a Hub for Successful Teamwork in Office 365' (worth $27) for FREE

Get the most out of Microsoft Teams with this comprehensive and insightful resource.

Mastering Microsoft Teams: Creating a Hub for Successful Teamwork in Office 365 shows readers how to communicate intelligently and effectively within Microsoft’s powerful Office 365.

This book covers all the topics required for a full and comprehensive understanding of collaborating within the Microsoft suite of software, including: 

  • Architecture  
  • Implementing Teams  
  • Teams and Channels  
  • Chats, Calls and Meetings  
  • Extending Teams with Custom Apps  
  • Conferencing  
  • Security and Compliance  
  • Best Practices for Organizational Success 

Written for IT administrators, managers, supervisors, and team members who participate or want to participate in a Microsoft Teams environment, Mastering Microsoft Teams introduces readers to the architecture and structure of the software before showing, in a straightforward and simple way, how to optimize the collaboration experience.

Mastering Microsoft Teams, from Wiley, usually retails for $27 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on December 27, so act fast.

