Bitdefender launches free AI-powered scam detector

We know that fraud is on the increase and by their very nature scams can be hard to spot because… Well because they're scams.

Step forward Bitdefender with the launch of a new, free scam detection service designed to help users verify fraudulent online schemes delivered by email, embedded links, text, and instant messaging through collaboration with a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence.

Called Scamio, it offers a strong second opinion on potential fraud attempts by analyzing emails, text messages, images, individual links, and even QR codes. Users simply drop questionable content into Scamio and describe in a conversational manner how it was received.

Scamio provides a verdict along with recommendations on further action ('delete' and/or 'block contact' for example) and offers preventative measures to guard against that type of scam in future attempts.

It can be easily accessed via web browser or through Facebook Messenger after a quick Bitdefender account set-up. It incorporates advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) to understand and interpret user conversations accurately. Scamio is completely free and requires no downloading or previous access to a Bitdefender product.

"The rapid rise of AI adoption by cybercriminals to dupe people out of money, steal personal information, and infiltrate their digital lives has become a true game changer," said Ciprian Istrate, senior vice president of operations, Consumer Solutions Group at Bitdefender. "Online scams that were once easy to spot, have become difficult to detect with the naked eye. Scamio evens the playing field by giving reliable probability of malicious activity based on message content and context. It's like having a personal assistant you can always talk to and rely on to help protect your digital life."

You can try Scamio for yourself on the Bitdefender site.

Image credit: Rawpixel/depositphotos.com

