NordVPN comes to Apple TV

NordVPN has officially launched a dedicated application for Apple TV's tvOS 17. The new NordVPN app, designed specifically for the latest version of tvOS, aims to enhance the streaming experience while bolstering online privacy.

Previously, Apple TV users looking to secure their device with NordVPN had to install the VPN service on their Wi-Fi router. This extra step is now obsolete with the direct availability of the NordVPN app on Apple TV. Users can enjoy enhanced privacy and security with just a click, directly from their TV interface.

The benefits of using a VPN on tvOS are many. It addresses common smart TV issues like internet restrictions, IP exposure, and buffering during streaming. NordVPN's app ensures access to home country content while traveling abroad, a solution to ISP throttling, and privacy from potential online surveillance.

NordVPN for tvOS provides a secure and stable VPN connection. The app leverages a wide server network across over 60 countries. Users can quickly connect to the nearest, fastest server with the “Quick Connect” feature or choose a specific country or city for their server connection. The NordLynx protocol, known for its speed, ensures a fast connection.

Downloading the NordVPN app on tvOS is straightforward. It can be found in the App Store and installed with simple on-screen instructions. Users can log in with an existing Nord Account or sign up for a new one. Once installed, the app offers quick access to secure streaming and online activities.