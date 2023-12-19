Microsoft announces deprecation of Defender Application Guard for Edge and legacy console mode

No Comments
Megaphone

Microsoft has been killing off -- or at least warning of the impending death of -- a number of features of Windows recently. The likes of Steps Recorder and speech recognition are among those to have been ditched, replaced with Snipping Tool and voice access respectively.

The latest additions to the list of deprecated features are Microsoft Defender Application Guard for Edge and legacy console mode. The former affects Microsoft Edge for Business, while the latter is being converted into an optional feature that won't be part of a default installation.

See also:

The announcements apply to both Windows 10 and Windows 11, with Microsoft Defender Application Guard for Edge and legacy console mode no longer being updated.

In the notice relating to Microsoft Defender Application Guard for Edge, the company says:

Microsoft Defender Application Guard, including the Windows Isolated App Launcher APIs, is being deprecated for Microsoft Edge for Business and will no longer be updated. Please download the Microsoft Edge For Business Security Whitepaper to learn more about Edge for Business security capabilities.

As for legacy console mode, Microsoft says:

The legacy console mode is deprecated and no longer being updated. In future Windows releases, it will be available as an optional Feature on Demand. This feature won't be installed by default.

It is important to note that it is only the legacy mode that is affected by the announcement; Windows Console will remain.

More information is available here.

Image credit: datsyuk.lena.gmail.com /depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft announces deprecation of Defender Application Guard for Edge and legacy console mode

AI-powered Logitech Sight camera gains Microsoft Teams certification

Navigating the transition to Microsoft 365… just in time for Copilot

NordVPN comes to Apple TV

A new era of work: How AIOps and Unified Observability can take DEX to new heights

PSD3, Banking-as-a-Service and fewer passwords -- fintech predictions for 2024

Use of distributed cloud expected to rise over the next year

Most Commented Stories

'Go f*@k yourself!': Elon Musk hits X-boycotting advertisers with profanity-laden attack

29 Comments

Microsoft releases mandatory KB5033372 update, pushing Copilot on Windows 10 users

12 Comments

Watch Windows 12 (2024) being installed

11 Comments

Debian-based SparkyLinux 7.2 'Orion Belt' is the Windows 11 alternative of your dreams

10 Comments

LG 2023 SMART Monitors run webOS 23 and are available now

9 Comments

Microsoft opens up Extended Security Updates to consumers so everyone can pay for Windows 10 support

9 Comments

Get 'Linux All-In-One For Dummies, 7th Edition' (worth $24) for FREE

7 Comments

Experimental new Windows 11 feature aims to significantly boost PC battery life

5 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.