Microsoft announces deprecation of Defender Application Guard for Edge and legacy console mode

Microsoft has been killing off -- or at least warning of the impending death of -- a number of features of Windows recently. The likes of Steps Recorder and speech recognition are among those to have been ditched, replaced with Snipping Tool and voice access respectively.

The latest additions to the list of deprecated features are Microsoft Defender Application Guard for Edge and legacy console mode. The former affects Microsoft Edge for Business, while the latter is being converted into an optional feature that won't be part of a default installation.

The announcements apply to both Windows 10 and Windows 11, with Microsoft Defender Application Guard for Edge and legacy console mode no longer being updated.

In the notice relating to Microsoft Defender Application Guard for Edge, the company says:

Microsoft Defender Application Guard, including the Windows Isolated App Launcher APIs, is being deprecated for Microsoft Edge for Business and will no longer be updated. Please download the Microsoft Edge For Business Security Whitepaper to learn more about Edge for Business security capabilities.

As for legacy console mode, Microsoft says:

The legacy console mode is deprecated and no longer being updated. In future Windows releases, it will be available as an optional Feature on Demand. This feature won't be installed by default.

It is important to note that it is only the legacy mode that is affected by the announcement; Windows Console will remain.

Image credit: datsyuk.lena.gmail.com /depositphotos