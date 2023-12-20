Get 'Python Real-World Projects' (worth $36.99) for FREE

In today's competitive job market, a project portfolio often outshines a traditional resume.

Python Real-World Projects empowers you to get to grips with crucial Python concepts while building complete modules and applications. With two dozen meticulously designed projects to explore, this book will help you showcase your Python mastery and refine your skills.

Tailored for beginners with a foundational understanding of class definitions, module creation, and Python's inherent data structures, this book is your gateway to programming excellence. You’ll learn how to harness the potential of the standard library and key external projects like JupyterLab, Pydantic, pytest, and requests.

You’ll also gain experience with enterprise-oriented methodologies, including unit and acceptance testing, and an agile development approach.

Additionally, you’ll dive into the software development lifecycle, starting with a minimum viable product and seamlessly expanding it to add innovative features.

By the end of this book, you’ll be armed with a myriad of practical Python projects and all set to accelerate your career as a Python programmer.

Python Real-World Projects, from Packt, usually retails for $36.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on January 2, so act fast.