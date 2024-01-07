Discontinued Microsoft accessories revived under new Incase Designed by Microsoft branding

In April, Microsoft-branded mice, keyboards and other peripherals and accessories were dropped from the company's product line. The announcement last year found Microsoft saying: "we are focusing on our Windows PC accessories portfolio under the Surface brand".

Now things have changed a little. What Microsoft said remains true, but there has been something of a twist. A new licensing deal with Onward Brands will see a selection of product brought back under Onward's own brand Incase. A total of 23 pieces of hardware are due to be launched as "Incase Designed by Microsoft" products.

In what is described as a "strategic partnership" between Microsoft and Onwards Brands, numerous devices will be released this year -- although dates have not yet been revealed.

In an announcement about the relaunch Microsoft PC accessory portfolio in 2024, Incase says:

Incase is proud to announce that we'll be offering Incase Designed by Microsoft starting in 2024. As a brand new line of computer accessories, Incase Designed by Microsoft brings together Microsoft’s 30-year legacy of expertise and innovation with Incase's decades of unrivaled performance and sought-after style. We believe in creating a better experience through good design and there's nothing that can stop us from revealing our first 23 designed by Microsoft computer accessories later this year.

The full list of everything that is set to make a comeback is as follows:

Keyboards

Bluetooth Keyboard

Bluetooth Number Pad

Designer Compact Keyboard

Ergonomic Keyboard

Sculpt Comfort Desktop

Sculpt Ergonomic Desktop

Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard

Wired Desktop 600

Wired Keyboard 600

Wireless Comfort Desktop 5050 AES

Wireless Desktop 850

Wireless Desktop 900

Mice

Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse

Bluetooth Mouse

Mobile Mouse 1850

Modern Mobile Mouse

Sculpt Ergonomic Mouse

Other