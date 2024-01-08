Lenovo unveils a range of new ThinkBook laptops with built-in AI functionality

Today at CES 2024, Lenovo introduced four new ThinkBook laptops -- the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid, the ThinkBook 13x Gen 4, the ThinkBook 14 i Gen 6+ and the ThinkBook 16p Gen 5.

These new laptops are designed to cater to the needs of a diverse user base, from media content creators to logistics professionals.

At the center of Lenovo’s new product lineup is the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid (pictured above). This combination of a laptop and a tablet offers users the flexibility to switch between Windows and Android systems seamlessly.

The Gen 5 Hybrid features a 14-inch, 2.8K OLED display, and a Qualcomm-powered tablet, providing users with a full Windows 11 laptop experience and the benefits of a tablet. With long-lasting batteries on both devices, users can multitask more efficiently for longer, often without cables.

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid will be available starting Q2 2024, with an expected starting price of $1999.

Lenovo's ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 laptop is ultra-thin, ultra-light, and ultra-powerful, weighing only from 1 kg and featuring a 12.9mm profile. The 13x Gen 4 is Lenovo’s first carbon-neutral laptop for SMBs, sporting up to 32GB 8400MHz LPDDR5x memory, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, Intel Arc graphics, and fast Wi-Fi connections offered by Wi-Fi 6 E6.

The ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 will be available starting Q1 2024, with an expected starting price of $1399.

The ThinkBook 14 i Gen 6+ laptop features AI-enhanced capabilities from Lenovo's LA3 AI chip and Smart Power 3.0 and is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors. The laptop boasts up to 32GB dual channel LPDDR5X memory, Intel Arc graphics, and an 85Wh battery. A 14.5-inch 3K display, enhanced keyboard, and advanced cooling system round out the user-friendly design.

In addition, the ThinkBook Graphics Extension dock, developed in collaboration with NVIDIA, offers high-performance external graphics and AI processing capabilities.

The ThinkBook 14 i Gen 6+ will be available starting Q2 2024 in selected markets, with an expected bundle starting price of $2199.

Finally, there's the ThinkBook 16p Gen 5, a sleek powerhouse, designed to deliver rapid, efficient task management. With an Intel Core i9 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, and AI NVIDIA TensorRT cores, it offers advanced performance for Generative AI tasks like Stable Diffusion.

It features two Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and dual SSD slots for enhanced connectivity and storage. A redesigned keyboard and improved thermal management enhance user experience.

The laptop also includes AI features like the Lenovo LA3 AI chip, Smart Power 3.0, and Intelligent Adaptive Dimming, and a stunning 3.2K display.

The ThinkBook 16p Gen 5 will be available starting Q1 2024, with an expected starting price of $1599.