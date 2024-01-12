Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-seventy-seven in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft plans to remove the WordPad application from future versions of its Windows 11 operating system. While WordPad is going away, Microsoft is working on adding AI to the plain text editor Notepad.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Dev Home 0.9

Dev Home 0.9 is now also available for Windows 10 version 22H2 officially. It was available for Windows 11 only previously.

Available as a preview, Dev Home will become "a control center" for development tasks.

Files (8.99€, free here)

Files is a dedicated files manager for Windows. The app has received two updates this week that introduced several new features. New features include an option to group by day, option to display recently entered paths, and a new smart extract option.

Users may also notice the new system tray icon or drag & drop folders on the "add tab" button to open it in a new tab in the file manager.

Weather Alerts - Local Forecasts

Weather Alerts - Local Forecasts is a comprehensive weather app for Windows that is available as a free and a commercial version. The free version displays information about the current weather conditions at the detected location, weather forecasts and more.

Some information, such as hourly forecasts for upcoming days, except the next, require the commercial version.