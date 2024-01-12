Microsoft launches Retail Media Creative Studio to give advertisers the power of generative AI

Microsoft has announced a series of new artificial intelligence tools, options and capabilities which the company is using to empower retailers.

From copilot templates designed to help retailers provide personalized experiences for customers to generative AI tools for creating ads, Microsoft continues to push hard with AI. Of particular interest in the latest batch of tools is Retail Media Creative Studio, currently in preview.

Microsoft says that with Retail Media Creative Studio "retailers and advertisers can boost creativity and productivity by generating banner creative with ease, thereby improving banner ads' participation, performance, and ultimately revenue".

While Microsoft recognizes that retailers currently take care of advertising via agencies or in-house, it is offering a way to help reduce costs. Announcing the preview of the tool, the company says:

Microsoft is introducing generative AI to the Microsoft Retail Media platform (powered by PromoteIQ) through the launch of Retail Media Creative Studio, a comprehensive, end-to-end banner ad creative solution tailored for retail media, available in preview starting in January 2024. With Retail Media Creative Studio, retailers can unlock new revenue with optimized retail media campaigns across multiple retail media channels, such as the retailer's owned digital properties and across the open web. The solution optimizes banner campaign performance using AI-powered algorithms and delivers a more personalized shopping experience.

Microsoft goes on to say:

With Retail Media Creative Studio, retailers and advertisers can use generative AI to create captivating banner ad creative in mere seconds based on a product's URL. AI-generated banner creative will automatically align to each retailer's style guide, saving time for manual resizing or repeated tweaks. In addition to easy banner generation, retailers and advertisers can rely on Retail Media Creative Studio as an everyday design companion that offers seamless banner editing with user-friendly integrated features -- all powered by generative AI.

Examples of how Microsoft's Retail Media Creative Studio can be used include:

Transform a simple product photo into an eye-catching lifestyle image with a simple prompt such as "put this sofa in a cozy living room"

Simply input preferred words and phrases into the tool and be wowed by the various tailor-made headline options

Crop and clean up any unwanted background or words in an image with a single click

Easily modify all banner elements from imagery to headlines until their vision comes to life

More information about Retail Media Creative Studio is available here.

Image credit: CREATIVEWONDER / depositphotos