Get 'GitHub For Dummies, 2nd Edition' (worth $18) for FREE

For today’s coders, GitHub is a must. The world’s largest software development platform, GitHub helps developers store, track, and collaborate on software projects.

In this easy-to-follow Dummies guide, you’ll find insight into creating repositories, establishing projects, collaborating, incorporating open-source resources, and establishing yourself as a valued member of the GitHub community.

With a working knowledge of GitHub, you’ll be a better, more employable programmer. The simple instructions and interactive examples in this book will get you there quickly.

  • Get the instructions you need for using GitHub to collaborate on software projects
  • Become more attractive to employers with knowledge and experience in the largest development platform
  • Set up GitHub Desktop, create a repository, and launch your first project
  • Use GitHub Skills courses to learn new tricks, for beginners to pros

You’ve learned how to write a little code -- now learn how to share it with GitHub.

GitHub For Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $18 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on January 30, so act fast.

