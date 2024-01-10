Get 'Information Security Handbook -- Second Edition' (worth $35.99) for FREE

No Comments

Information Security Handbook is a practical guide that’ll empower you to take effective actions in securing your organization’s assets.

Whether you are an experienced security professional seeking to refine your skills or someone new to the field looking to build a strong foundation, this book is designed to meet you where you are and guide you toward improving your understanding of information security.

SEE ALSO: Get 'Cybersecurity First Principles: A Reboot of Strategy and Tactics' (worth $19) for FREE

Each chapter addresses the key concepts, practical techniques, and best practices to establish a robust and effective information security program. You’ll be offered a holistic perspective on securing information, including risk management, incident response, cloud security, and supply chain considerations.

This book has distilled years of experience and expertise of the author, Darren Death, into clear insights that can be applied directly to your organization’s security efforts. Whether you work in a large enterprise, a government agency, or a small business, the principles and strategies presented in this book are adaptable and scalable to suit your specific needs.

By the end of this book, you’ll have all the tools and guidance needed to fortify your organization’s defenses and expand your capabilities as an information security practitioner.

Information Security Handbook, from Packt, usually retails for $35.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on January 24, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Get 'Information Security Handbook -- Second Edition' (worth $35.99) for FREE

AI and security: It is complicated but it doesn't need to be

How to maintain contact center operations during a crisis

Satechi updates Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub Pro and Stand & Hub for Mac mini

Up to a third of companies could fall foul of new bulk email rules

The final Kodi 20 'Nexus' build is out -- here's what's new and why you should install it

Who will win the battle of open vs closed AI? [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2024 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

186 Comments

Switch to Linux as your New Year's resolution -- delete Microsoft Windows 11 and install Nitrux 3.2.1 today!

112 Comments

Experts say the end of Windows 10 support could turn 240 million PCs into e-waste

42 Comments

Christmas comes early to the Linux community -- Zorin OS 17 is here to replace Windows 11 on your PC

37 Comments

Microsoft's 'Copilot Key' for Windows 11 devices -- a misstep in keyboard evolution or a privacy nightmare?

27 Comments

Microsoft has completely killed off WordPad in Windows 11... and more apps will follow

15 Comments

Microsoft releases mandatory KB5033372 update, pushing Copilot on Windows 10 users

14 Comments

Steam ends support for Windows 7 and Windows 8

11 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.