Microsoft launches Copilot Pro subscription for people willing to pay to supercharge their AI experience

No Comments
Copilot Pro

Microsoft continues to throw everything at artificial intelligence, in particular its AI companion Copilot. The company's latest move sees it launching Copilot Pro, a subscription service which gives anyone -- not just businesses and organizations -- access to a more up-to-date and advanced version of the chatbot, including OpenAI's GPT-4 Turbo model.

Designed with "power users, creators and anyone looking to take their Copilot experience to the next level" in mind, Copilot Pro is a $20-per-month attempt by Microsoft to squeeze some money out of AI. The company has also expanded the availability of Copilot for Microsoft 365 to more commercial customers.

See also:

Microsoft says that the launch of Copilot Pro to individual and businesses is the result of feedback from users. For their $20 subscription fee, people gain access to a higher tier of service for AI capabilities. It also brings Copilot AI capabilities to Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers, and new capabilities, such as the ability to create Copilot GPTs.

Outlining the benefits of Copilot Pro, the company shares the following list of perks:

  1. A single AI experience that runs across your devices, understanding your context on the web, on your PC, across your apps and soon on your phone to bring the right skills to you when you need them
  1. Access to Copilot in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote on PC, Mac and iPad for Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers
  2. Priority access to the very latest models -- starting today with OpenAI's GPT-4 Turbo. With Copilot Pro you'll have access to GPT-4 Turbo during peak times for faster performance and, coming soon, the ability to toggle between models to optimize your experience how you choose
  3. Enhanced AI image creation with Image Creator from Designer (formerly Bing Image Creator) -- ensuring it's faster with 100 boosts per day while bringing you more detailed image quality as well as landscape image format
  4. The ability to build your own Copilot GPT – a customized Copilot tailored for a specific topic -- in our new Copilot GPT Builder (coming soon) with just a simple set of prompts

Microsoft shares a video that shows off the power of Copilot Pro:

More information is available here, and you can subscribe to Copilot Pro here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft launches Copilot Pro subscription for people willing to pay to supercharge their AI experience

AVerMedia launches new PCIe capture cards -- HDMI 2.1 Live Gamer 4K 2.1 (GC575) and Live Streamer ULTRA HD (GC571)

Apple dethrones Samsung to become smartphone market king of 2023

The 'revolutionary' Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need!

Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 13 Android smartphones

Balancing risk and reward with low-code and no-code platforms [Q&A]

Streaming the AFC Wild Card football game exclusively on Peacock was a huge success for the NFL, but it sucks for traditional TV consumers

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2024 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

187 Comments

Switch to Linux as your New Year's resolution -- delete Microsoft Windows 11 and install Nitrux 3.2.1 today!

112 Comments

Experts say the end of Windows 10 support could turn 240 million PCs into e-waste

42 Comments

Christmas comes early to the Linux community -- Zorin OS 17 is here to replace Windows 11 on your PC

37 Comments

Microsoft's 'Copilot Key' for Windows 11 devices -- a misstep in keyboard evolution or a privacy nightmare?

27 Comments

Windows 10 users with KB5034441 update failure need to manually resize partitions to fix the problem

18 Comments

Microsoft has completely killed off WordPad in Windows 11... and more apps will follow

15 Comments

Steam ends support for Windows 7 and Windows 8

11 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.