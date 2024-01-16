Microsoft launches Copilot Pro subscription for people willing to pay to supercharge their AI experience

Microsoft continues to throw everything at artificial intelligence, in particular its AI companion Copilot. The company's latest move sees it launching Copilot Pro, a subscription service which gives anyone -- not just businesses and organizations -- access to a more up-to-date and advanced version of the chatbot, including OpenAI's GPT-4 Turbo model.

Designed with "power users, creators and anyone looking to take their Copilot experience to the next level" in mind, Copilot Pro is a $20-per-month attempt by Microsoft to squeeze some money out of AI. The company has also expanded the availability of Copilot for Microsoft 365 to more commercial customers.

See also:

Microsoft says that the launch of Copilot Pro to individual and businesses is the result of feedback from users. For their $20 subscription fee, people gain access to a higher tier of service for AI capabilities. It also brings Copilot AI capabilities to Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers, and new capabilities, such as the ability to create Copilot GPTs.

Outlining the benefits of Copilot Pro, the company shares the following list of perks:

A single AI experience that runs across your devices, understanding your context on the web, on your PC, across your apps and soon on your phone to bring the right skills to you when you need them

Access to Copilot in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote on PC, Mac and iPad for Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers Priority access to the very latest models -- starting today with OpenAI's GPT-4 Turbo. With Copilot Pro you'll have access to GPT-4 Turbo during peak times for faster performance and, coming soon, the ability to toggle between models to optimize your experience how you choose Enhanced AI image creation with Image Creator from Designer (formerly Bing Image Creator) -- ensuring it's faster with 100 boosts per day while bringing you more detailed image quality as well as landscape image format The ability to build your own Copilot GPT – a customized Copilot tailored for a specific topic -- in our new Copilot GPT Builder (coming soon) with just a simple set of prompts

Microsoft shares a video that shows off the power of Copilot Pro:

More information is available here, and you can subscribe to Copilot Pro here.