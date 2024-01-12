Windows 10 users with KB5034441 update failure need to manually resize partitions to fix the problem

No Comments
Sticking plaster on a broken egg

When Microsoft released the recent KB5034441 update for Windows 10, the aim was to fix a security vulnerability that could allow attackers to bypass BitLocker encryption by using Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE). Unfortunately, the update itself proved problematic for many users.

Microsoft has now acknowledged the issue, noting that users may not be able to install the update and may encounter an error message that reads "0x80070643 - ERROR_INSTALL_FAILURE" or " Windows Recovery Environment servicing failed. (CBS_E_INSUFFICIENT_DISK_SPACE)". The company has a solution, but it's a bit of an awkward one.

See also:

The KB5034441 update was only released on January 9, and it was designed to address the BitLocker encryption bypass vulnerability explained in CVE-2024-20666. But it didn't take long for problems to emerge.

In an update to the release notes for the patch, Microsoft points out:

Some computers might not have a recovery partition that is large enough to complete this update. Because of this, the update for WinRE might fail. In this case, you will receive the following error message:

Windows Recovery Environment servicing failed.
(CBS_E_INSUFFICIENT_DISK_SPACE)

The company also notes a known issue:

Because of an issue in the error code handling routine, you might receive the following error message instead of the expected error message when there is insufficient disk space:

0x80070643 - ERROR_INSTALL_FAILURE

There is, sadly, no quick and easy fix; partition resizing is needed, and it's something that users will have to perform manually. Microsoft provides instructions to manually resize your partition to install the WinRE update.

Image credit: antoniomas / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

How AI is set to transform the legal sector [Q&A]

Windows 10 users with KB5034441 update failure need to manually resize partitions to fix the problem

Microsoft launches Retail Media Creative Studio to give advertisers the power of generative AI

Windows 11 test build introduces support for latest generation USB standard

Why data will be the foundation for AI innovation in 2024

Cyber Awareness Month needs an upgrade in 2024

Satechi launches 145W USB-C 4-Port GaN Charger for world travelers at CES 2024

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2024 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

186 Comments

Switch to Linux as your New Year's resolution -- delete Microsoft Windows 11 and install Nitrux 3.2.1 today!

112 Comments

Experts say the end of Windows 10 support could turn 240 million PCs into e-waste

42 Comments

Christmas comes early to the Linux community -- Zorin OS 17 is here to replace Windows 11 on your PC

37 Comments

Microsoft's 'Copilot Key' for Windows 11 devices -- a misstep in keyboard evolution or a privacy nightmare?

27 Comments

Microsoft has completely killed off WordPad in Windows 11... and more apps will follow

15 Comments

Microsoft releases mandatory KB5033372 update, pushing Copilot on Windows 10 users

14 Comments

Steam ends support for Windows 7 and Windows 8

11 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.