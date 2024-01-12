Windows 10 users with KB5034441 update failure need to manually resize partitions to fix the problem

When Microsoft released the recent KB5034441 update for Windows 10, the aim was to fix a security vulnerability that could allow attackers to bypass BitLocker encryption by using Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE). Unfortunately, the update itself proved problematic for many users.

Microsoft has now acknowledged the issue, noting that users may not be able to install the update and may encounter an error message that reads "0x80070643 - ERROR_INSTALL_FAILURE" or " Windows Recovery Environment servicing failed. (CBS_E_INSUFFICIENT_DISK_SPACE)". The company has a solution, but it's a bit of an awkward one.

The KB5034441 update was only released on January 9, and it was designed to address the BitLocker encryption bypass vulnerability explained in CVE-2024-20666. But it didn't take long for problems to emerge.

In an update to the release notes for the patch, Microsoft points out:

Some computers might not have a recovery partition that is large enough to complete this update. Because of this, the update for WinRE might fail. In this case, you will receive the following error message: Windows Recovery Environment servicing failed.

(CBS_E_INSUFFICIENT_DISK_SPACE)

The company also notes a known issue:

Because of an issue in the error code handling routine, you might receive the following error message instead of the expected error message when there is insufficient disk space: 0x80070643 - ERROR_INSTALL_FAILURE

There is, sadly, no quick and easy fix; partition resizing is needed, and it's something that users will have to perform manually. Microsoft provides instructions to manually resize your partition to install the WinRE update.

