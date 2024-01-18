Facebook stalwart Sheryl Sandberg to leave Meta's board of directors but will continue to serve as an adviser

Meta's former COO, Sheryl Sandberg, is stepping down from the company's board of directors later in the year. She has played a major role at the firm since joining Facebook when it was merely a startup, having previously spent time at Google.

Widely respected and seen as one of the most influential women in the world of technology, Sandberg served as Facebook's and Meta's COO for over 14 years and has agreed to remain a board member to help with the transition when she leaves the position. In a message posted to her Facebook page she says that "this feels like the right time to step away".

Sandberg writes that she will not be standing for re-election to the board in May, feeling happy that "the Meta business is strong and well-positioned for the future". She says that going forward, she will serve as an advisor to the company, and will always be on hand to help the Meta teams.

Her full post reads:

With a heart filled with gratitude and a mind filled with memories, I let the Meta board know that I will not stand for reelection this May. After I left my role as COO, I remained on the board to help ensure a successful transition. Under Mark's leadership, Javi Olivan, Justin Osofsky, Nicola Mendelsohn, and their teams have proven beyond a doubt that the Meta business is strong and well-positioned for the future, so this feels like the right time to step away. Going forward, I will serve as an advisor to the company, and I will always be there to help the Meta teams. Serving as Facebook's -- and then Meta's -- COO for 14 ½ years and a board member for 12 years has been the opportunity of a lifetime. I will always be grateful to Mark for believing in me and for his partnership and friendship; he is that truly once-in-a-generation visionary leader and he is equally amazing as a friend who stays by your side through the good times and the bad. I will always be grateful to my colleagues and teammates at Meta for all the years of working side by side and all they taught me. And I am particularly grateful to my fellow Meta board members for their lasting friendships, the guidance they provided me for so many years, and their stewardship of products that mean so much to people all over the world.

Responding to the announcement, Mark Zuckerberg said: "Thank you Sheryl for the extraordinary contributions you have made to our company and community over the years. Your dedication and guidance have been instrumental in driving our success and I am grateful for your unwavering commitment to me and Meta over the years. I look forward to this next chapter together!".

Image credit: ifeelstock / depositphotos