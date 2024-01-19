Ditch Microsoft Windows 11: SparkyLinux rolling 2024.01 emerges as the superior, cutting-edge alternative

No Comments

SparkyLinux developers have announced the release of the first rolling update of 2024. Dubbed “Sparky 2024.01,” this latest version is particularly noteworthy for integrating the Linux kernel 6.6 as its default, a move that sets a new standard in the distribution’s performance and compatibility. Accompanying this kernel upgrade is a suite of updated packages sourced from both Debian ‘trixie’ and Sparky’s ‘sisters’ testing repositories.

One of the most notable changes in this release is the replacement of the PulseAudio server with Pipewire audio server. This transition signifies a major shift in how audio is managed, promising improved audio handling and system integration. For users interested in switching from PulseAudio to Pipewire, Sparky Linux provides a simple script available on their website, facilitating an easy transition.

The update also brings a refresh to various desktop environments. Users can now enjoy the latest versions of LXQt, KDE Plasma, MATE, Xfce, and Openbox, each bringing its unique set of features and improvements. Alongside these desktop updates, the release includes updated versions of essential applications like Firefox, Thunderbird, LibreOffice, and VLC, ensuring users have access to the latest features and security enhancements.

Additionally, SparkyLinux rolling has streamlined its toolkit by introducing sparky-usb-imager, a unified tool that replaces sparky-usb-formatter and sparky-live-usb-creator, reflecting a commitment to efficiency and user convenience.

The Sparky CLI Desktop’s Installer has also seen improvements. It now includes the mlvwm window manager and offers a broader selection of web browsers, catering to diverse user preferences. These additions demonstrate Sparky’s commitment to providing a versatile and customizable experience for its users.

Also, the Sparky CLI Installer has been refined, now featuring a progress output for file copying to a hard drive. In a move towards simplifying the installation process, support for installation on btrfs file systems on bios machines and xfs file system has been removed.

Available in various versions including LXQt, KDE Plasma, MATE, Xfce, MinimalGUI (Openbox), and MinimalCLI (text mode), Sparky 2024.01 amd64 caters to a wide range of user preferences and needs. For existing Sparky rolling users, there’s no need for a fresh installation – keeping the system updated is sufficient to enjoy these new features.

Ultimately, SparkyLinux 2024.01 emerges as an increasingly compelling alternative for users considering a switch from mainstream operating systems like Windows 11. With its latest kernel update, a range of desktop environments, and enhanced application support, it provides a robust, user-friendly experience that appeals to both seasoned Linux users and newcomers alike.

The transition from Windows 11 to SparkyLinux rolling could be a refreshing change for those seeking a more customizable, open-source environment, backed by the stability and innovation that Sparky 2024.01 has to offer. An ISO can be downloaded here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

The Deep Tech revolution -- Part 3: Bounty programs

PortableApps Platform 29.0 adds new license filter for app store

Winter is coming and so are the hackers

Securing the cloud: Lessons learned from 2023 and what it means for 2024

How to put sustainability into your digital transformation

Ditch Microsoft Windows 11: SparkyLinux rolling 2024.01 emerges as the superior, cutting-edge alternative

Betterbird 115.6.1 -- the email client Thunderbird could have been

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2024 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

188 Comments

Switch to Linux as your New Year's resolution -- delete Microsoft Windows 11 and install Nitrux 3.2.1 today!

112 Comments

The 'revolutionary' Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need!

86 Comments

Microsoft wants you to know how easy it is to switch to Windows 11

64 Comments

Experts say the end of Windows 10 support could turn 240 million PCs into e-waste

43 Comments

Christmas comes early to the Linux community -- Zorin OS 17 is here to replace Windows 11 on your PC

37 Comments

Microsoft's 'Copilot Key' for Windows 11 devices -- a misstep in keyboard evolution or a privacy nightmare?

27 Comments

Windows 10 users with KB5034441 update failure need to manually resize partitions to fix the problem

19 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.