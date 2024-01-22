Amazon offers MAJOR savings on Plugable products

Amazon is currently hosting a can't-miss sale on a range of Plugable products, offering significant discounts. Tech enthusiasts and bargain hunters alike will find something to love in this sale, which runs through the end of January.

Starting with the TBT3-40G80CM, a premium 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 cable, now available at just $24.95, this sale cuts across various product categories. This cable is essential for those needing high-speed data transfer and is now more affordable with a 10 percent discount.

The TBT3-UDC3, a versatile Thunderbolt 3 docking station, has also seen a price drop to $179.95. Ideal for expanding your workspace, this docking station supports dual 4K displays and offers multiple connectivity options.

For those needing a more compact solution, the TBT4-HUB3C, now priced at $113.35, is a perfect pick. This USB-C hub is designed for convenience and portability, offering seamless connectivity for peripherals and devices.

The USBC-7IN1, a comprehensive 7-in-1 hub, is down to $26.95. It's a must-have for laptop users who need extra ports without the bulk. Similarly, the USBC-6950U and USBC-6950UE graphics adapters, both at $80.95, provide an easy solution for adding additional monitors to your setup.

Finally, the UD-3900PDH, a powerful docking station with power delivery and HDMI support, is now available for $149.39. This dock is perfect for professionals and power users looking to enhance their desktop experience.

These deals, all at least 10 percent off, offer a great opportunity to upgrade your tech arsenal without breaking the bank. Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a professional looking to optimize your workspace, or just in need of some new gadgets, these Plugable products are worth checking out before the sale ends on January 31st.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment unif you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

