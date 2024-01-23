Apple releases iOS 17.3 with AirPlay hotel support, Stolen Device Protection and more

iOS 17.3 has been one of the more eagerly awaited iOS updates from Apple in some time, and now it is finally here. This is a significant update that brings, among other things, major new security features.

One of the biggest additions is Stolen Device Protection which makes a stolen phone more difficult to use by adding extra security when the handset is in non-typical locations. It will not, however, stop someone form stealing your iPhone in the first place. Othe new feature include collaborative playlists and the arrival of AirPlay hotel support.

While AirPlay hotel support sounds great, making it possible to stream content from your iPhone straight to a hotel TV, it's a feature that is a little hobbled. Apple has worked with what it describes as "select hotels", so it will be the luck of the draw if you find yourself in a hotel wherey ou can take advantage of this.

Fra more useful is Stolen Device Protection which renders certain actions impossible without the use of Face ID or Touch ID. By removing the option to fall back on using a passcode, Apple has made things much more difficult for phone thieves. The company explains that the feature "adds a layer of security when your iPhone is away from familiar locations, such as home or work, and helps protect your accounts and personal information in case your iPhone is ever stolen".

The full changelog shared by Apple is as follows: Stolen Device Protection - Stolen Device Protection increases security of iPhone and Apple ID by requiring Face ID or Touch ID with no passcode fallback to perform certain actions

- Security Delay requires Face ID or Touch ID, an hour wait, and then an additional successful biometric authentication before sensitive operations like changing device passcode or Apple ID password can be performed Lock Screen - New Unity wallpaper honors Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month Music - Collaborate on playlists allows you to invite friends to join your playlist and everyone can add, reorder, and remove songs

- Emoji reactions can be added to any track in a collaborative playlist This update also includes the following improvements: - AirPlay hotel support lets you stream content directly to the TV in your room in select hotels

- AppleCare & Warranty in Settings shows your coverage for all devices signed in with your Apple ID

- Crash detection optimizations (all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models)

More information about Stolen Device Protection is available here. You can grab iOS 17.3 by simply checking for available update in Settings.

