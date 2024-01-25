Microsoft is working on a fix for Sysprep error 0x80073cf2 after installing Windows 10 KB5034912 update

Windows 10 logo on a beach

Microsoft has acknowledged an issue affecting some Windows 10 users who have installed the KB5034912 update released in November. The problem means that 0x80073cf2 errors may occur when using the System Preparation Tool (Sysprep.exe).

For now, the company has published details of a somewhat fiddly workaround, but it says that it is working on a proper fix which will be made available "in an upcoming release".

Confirming the existence of the bug, Microsoft writes on the Release Health hub: "After installing updates released November 30, 2023 KB5032278 or later, some Windows devices might be unable to complete preparation using System Preparation Tool (Sysprep.exe) due to issues with the status of a Microsoft Edge package. Affected Windows devices will receive a 0x80073cf2 in the setupact.log".

In an accompanying support document, the company explains:

After you install an update released on or after November 30, 2023 for Windows 10, version 22H2 and then run the System Preparation Tool (Sysprep.exe) in Audit mode, you might receive an error message. On devices with an affected configuration, you might receive the following error message: 

Sysprep was not able to validate your Windows installation. Review the log file at %WINDIR%\system32\Sysprep\Panther\setupact.log for details. After resolving the issue, use Sysprep to validate your installation again.”

Microsoft has provided details of a workaround which admins will need to tailor according to the contents of their setupact.log file. Full instructions are available here.

Image credit: tanuha2001 / Shutterstock

