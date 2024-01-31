Linux Mint 22 is named 'Wilma'

It's a big day in the Linux world as the codename for the upcoming Linux Mint 22 has finally been unveiled. Named "Wilma," this release will introduce a number of new features, including a new tool in its Cinnamon edition -- the Nemo Actions Organizer.

This new addition aims to redefine file management on the desktop. As its name suggests, with the Nemo Actions Organizer, users gain the ability to organize their Nemo actions into neatly structured menus and submenus.

The tool's capabilities do not end at simple organization. It also introduces support for nested submenus, allowing users to create a hierarchy of actions that mirrors their workflow intricacies. Additionally, each menu and action can be personalized with icons, bringing a visual flair and an intuitive understanding of each function. The organizer also incorporates separators, adding a distinction between different action groups and enhancing overall usability.

Drag-and-drop functionality offers users a seamless and intuitive way to rearrange actions according to their preferences. And for those who seek a higher level of customization, the ability to rename actions and override their default icons is also available.

