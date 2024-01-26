Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-seventy-nine in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Windows 12 might not be released this year. The latest rumors suggest that Microsoft will release the feature update Windows 11 version 24H2 instead. This update will be a larger update with a focus on AI.

New or notably improved Windows apps

MediaPortal

MediaPortal 2.5 is the latest version of the popular media center software. It supports live TV and radio next to its media server capabilities.

Information is downloaded automatically to include album art, posters, metadata and other data.

Microsoft Edge 121

The new stable version of Microsoft's Chromium-based browser adds support for the AVIF and AV1 file formats. Microsoft says that these offer "faster loading times" and "better quality media" on websites.

Edge 121 includes new website typo protection policies. The typo protection warns users when they mistype popular domain names.

Reading Coach Preview

Reading Coach Preview is a new Microsoft app to improve literacy skills. The app requires a Microsoft account and may create stories using AI or local text documents.

Gamification elements are supported and designed to keep learners interested while using the app.