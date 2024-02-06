Plugable launches USBC-HDMI8K USB-C to HDMI 8K adapter

Plugable has launched its new USB-C to HDMI 8K Adapter. Dubbed "USBC-HDMI8K," this latest model is an advancement from its predecessor, featuring HDMI 2.1 compatibility, which allows for improved video and audio performance.

The USBC-HDMI8K adapter is targeted at a diverse user base, including gamers, video editors, and 3D enthusiasts, promising to deliver high-definition visuals with its support for 8K 60Hz, 4K 144Hz, HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. The adapter's capabilities are aimed at providing a premium viewing and gaming experience, with its support for HDMI 2.1's 48Gbps throughput.

The USBC-HDMI8K is now available to purchase, priced at $29.95. However, for a limited time, you can currently score a 5 percent launch discount on Amazon here.

