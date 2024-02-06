Plugable launches USBC-HDMI8K USB-C to HDMI 8K adapter

Plugable has launched its new USB-C to HDMI 8K Adapter. Dubbed "USBC-HDMI8K," this latest model is an advancement from its predecessor, featuring HDMI 2.1 compatibility, which allows for improved video and audio performance.

The USBC-HDMI8K adapter is targeted at a diverse user base, including gamers, video editors, and 3D enthusiasts, promising to deliver high-definition visuals with its support for 8K 60Hz, 4K 144Hz, HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. The adapter's capabilities are aimed at providing a premium viewing and gaming experience, with its support for HDMI 2.1's 48Gbps throughput.

The USBC-HDMI8K is now available to purchase, priced at $29.95. However, for a limited time, you can currently score a 5 percent launch discount on Amazon here.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

