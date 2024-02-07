The Walt Disney Company and Epic Games announce huge partnership

The Walt Disney Company and Epic Games have announced an ambitious partnership to create an expansive new universe of games and entertainment. This venture aims to blend the rich storytelling of Disney with the gaming technology of Epic Games.

As part of this groundbreaking initiative, Disney will invest $1.5 billion to acquire an equity stake in Epic Games, marking a significant commitment to the project's long-term vision. However, the fruition of this deal is contingent upon meeting customary closing conditions, including obtaining necessary regulatory approvals.

This universe aims to function in harmony with Fortnite, powered by the Unreal Engine. It promises a diverse platform where consumers can engage in gameplay, view content, and interact with a wide range of offerings from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar, and more. This initiative is a call to fans to weave their own tales, celebrate their Disney fandom in unique ways, and share their creations within a community that cherishes similar passions.

Robert A. "Bob" Iger, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, shared his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “Our exciting new relationship with Epic Games will bring together Disney’s beloved brands and franchises with the hugely popular Fortnite in a transformational new games and entertainment universe. This marks Disney’s biggest entry ever into the world of games and offers significant opportunities for growth and expansion. We can’t wait for fans to experience the Disney stories and worlds they love in groundbreaking new ways.”

Tim Sweeney, CEO and Founder of Epic Games, reflected on the journey with Disney, “Disney was one of the first companies to believe in the potential of bringing their worlds together with ours in Fortnite, and they use Unreal Engine across their portfolio. Now we’re collaborating on something entirely new to build a persistent, open and interoperable ecosystem that will bring together the Disney and Fortnite communities.”

Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Experiences, emphasized the collaborative potential, “This will enable us to bring together our incredible collection of stories and experiences from across the company for a broad audience in ways we have only dreamed of before. Epic Games’ industry-leading technology and Fortnite’s open ecosystem will help us reach consumers where they are so they can engage with Disney in the ways that are most relevant to them.”

The partnership draws on a history of successful collaborations, such as content integrations and live events in Fortnite, which have engaged hundreds of millions of players. The collaboration also benefits from the use of Unreal Engine across the Disney portfolio, contributing to the creation of attractions and content development.