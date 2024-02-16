Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-eighty-two in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft introduced several upcoming features in developer builds this weeks. From Notepad's AI integration to AI Super Resolution. AI in Notepad may be used to get an "explanation" for the selected text. AI Super Resolution promises improved gaming performance and visuals.

New or notably improved Windows apps

BloatynosyAI

BloatynosyAI is an open source program for Windows to remove bloatware, improve privacy and install a selection of apps. The AI in the title refers to the program's ability to remove AI components from the Windows operating system.

Files App ($8.99)

Files App is a file manager for Windows that may replace File Explorer. The latest update introduces a new list view to display lots of items on the screen.

Users also find an option to customize album covers, improved thumbnail visuals, and may remove unneeded items from the right-click context menu.

Uninstalr

The oddly named program is a program uninstaller for the Windows operating system. Besides supporting batch uninstallations, it also supports the unattended uninstallation of apps on Windows.

Uninstalr scans the system for leftovers and traces of programs to remove these as well. Another feature worth noting is that it may monitor new software installations to improve removals at a later point.