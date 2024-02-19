Can Wyze be trusted after recent security incident?

Wyze customers experienced a service disruption last Friday morning due to an outage originating from their partner, Amazon Web Services (AWS). This incident temporarily disabled Wyze devices, preventing users from accessing live camera feeds and event recordings. The company has since apologized for the inconvenience this caused.

During efforts to restore camera functionality, a security issue emerged. Approximately 13,000 Wyze users inadvertently received thumbnails from cameras that were not their own, and 1,504 users interacted with these thumbnails. In some instances, users were able to view event videos from other accounts. Wyze has confirmed that all affected users have been notified and reassured that the majority of accounts remained unaffected.

The root cause of the incident was identified as a third-party caching client library that had been recently integrated into Wyze’s system. This library, under the strain of devices simultaneously coming back online, erroneously mixed up device ID and user ID mappings, leading to the mishap.

In response, Wyze has implemented additional verification measures before users can access event videos and has temporarily disabled caching for user-device relationship checks. The company is also in the process of identifying new client libraries that can withstand extreme load conditions.

Wyze has expressed disappointment over the incident, acknowledging that it does not align with their commitment to customer security. The company highlighted its ongoing efforts to prioritize security, including the formation of a dedicated security team, implementation of various processes, creation of new dashboards, maintenance of a bug bounty program, and undergoing third-party audits and penetration testing.

In light of this recent security incident, it’s natural to question whether Wyze can still be trusted with the responsibility of safeguarding our homes and personal data. As the company pledges to enhance its security measures, customers are left to ponder if this is enough to restore confidence or if it’s time to consider replacing their Wyze cameras with alternatives from brands that may offer a stronger track record of security and reliability.