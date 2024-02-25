Cooler Master and SoLa Impact team up to empower South LA youth with tech and esports

In an inspiring move, Cooler Master, known for its PC components and gaming peripherals, has joined forces with SoLa Impact, an organization focused on affordable housing development in Los Angeles. This collaboration aims to provide the underserved youth of South LA with access to cutting-edge technology and digital learning resources.

At the center of this initiative is the SoLa Tech and Entrepreneurship Center, a 13,000 square foot facility dedicated to nurturing the next generation of tech-savvy professionals, entrepreneurs, and leaders from Black and Brown communities. The center is equipped with over 100 computers, digital production and podcasting facilities, a Live Nation Music Jam Room, labs for entrepreneurship and creativity, gaming consoles, arcade games, and a state-of-the-art Esports & Gaming Arena.

Operated by the SoLa Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization, the center is part of The Beehive, an innovative Black-owned campus that has been a hub of opportunity for small businesses, creators, and innovators since 2019. The campus also serves as a cultural and educational hub for thousands of students and young individuals.

Sherri Francois, Chief Impact Officer of SoLa Impact and Executive Director of the SoLa Foundation, emphasized the importance of partnerships like the one with Cooler Master, stating, "Our work at the SoLa Foundation is impossible without partners like Cooler Master who really put their words into action. Seeing our students building these state-of-the-art computers with Cooler Master's staff of engineers and technicians was so exciting. These computers are going to make a true impact by increasing access to tech career education and opportunities in esports at the SoLa Tech Center."

Central to this partnership is the "Cooler Master Hub," a dedicated 12-station workspace fully equipped with Cooler Master's premium products. Each station is outfitted with a high-performance gaming PC, keyboard, mouse, curved gaming monitor, and gaming chairs and tables, all enhanced with ARGB lighting. Situated next to the Esports and Gaming Arena, the hub is poised to be a focal point of learning and engagement within the facility.

Wei Yang, General Manager of Cooler Master North America, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying, "Cooler Master is honored to collaborate with SoLa Impact in bridging the digital divide. The 'Cooler Master Hub' at The Beehive is a clear indicator of our dedication. This partnership is a reflection of our belief in the transformative power of technology to forge a brighter future and unlock new possibilities for today's youth."

The collaboration between Cooler Master and SoLa Impact marks a significant step toward bridging the digital divide and creating a brighter future for the youth of South LA. By providing state-of-the-art technology and fostering a community of innovation and learning, this partnership is poised to empower the next generation of leaders and open up new opportunities in the world of technology and esports.