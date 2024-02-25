HONOR partners with Intel, NVIDIA, and Microsoft to launch AI-driven MagicBook Pro 16 Windows 11 laptop

No Comments

HONOR has announced the release of the MagicBook Pro 16, a Windows 11 laptop that incorporates AI technology. This computer is a collaboration between HONOR and industry partners Microsoft, Intel, and NVIDIA.

The MagicBook Pro 16 features platform-level AI for seamless cross-device collaboration, allowing users to connect devices across different platforms easily. The laptop utilizes AI capabilities to enhance interaction and connectivity within the ecosystem.

Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155H and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPU, the MagicBook Pro 16 aims to provide high computing power and visuals. The laptop also features a 16-inch HONOR FullView Display and six speakers with spatial audio technology.

Mark Linton, VP Device Partner Sales at Microsoft, said, "In this rapidly evolving world of technology, collaborating with partners like HONOR allows us to revolutionize global connectivity. AI is unlocking unprecedented capabilities across the cloud, devices, and everyday applications. With the launch of HONOR's MagicBook Pro 16, we are bringing the power of Windows and Azure Speech Services to customers, showcasing the potential of on-device AI and cloud-based AI working together to enable individuals and organizations to achieve more."

David Feng, Vice President, Client Computing Group and General Manager, Client Segments at Intel, shared, "With advanced performance and power efficiency, Intel Core Ultra processor is ushering in the era of the AI PC with 3 AI engines: the CPU, GPU, and the new NPU. Together with HONOR, we unlock an endless amount of AI experiences from productivity, content creation, to gaming and beyond, while continuing to raise the bar on system design."

The HONOR MagicBook Pro 16 will first be made available in China, with choices of White and Purple colorways. HONOR promises a global release in Q2 of 2024. Anticipated global pricing has not yet been revealed.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

HONOR partners with Intel, NVIDIA, and Microsoft to launch AI-driven MagicBook Pro 16 Windows 11 laptop

Breathe new life into aging PCs: Tiny Core Linux 15.0 challenges Windows 11

Xiaomi 14 and 14 Ultra Android phones launch with Leica Summilux optics

Cooler Master and SoLa Impact team up to empower South LA youth with tech and esports

Google can now train AI with Reddit posts thanks to new Data API access deal

Some Windows 11 updates may soon install without reboots

Upgrade your Nintendo Switch and say goodbye to Joy-Con drift forever: Pre-order the CRKD Nitro Deck+ now!

Most Commented Stories

Windows 7 returns with the stunning 2024 Edition

135 Comments

Windows 12 Mobile is everything a phone operating system should be

88 Comments

Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 or Vista with a single command

76 Comments

Escape the death grip of Windows 11 and embrace Linux: Nitrux 3.3.0 unveils a world beyond Microsoft's boundaries

55 Comments

Linux goes nuclear: Fedora Atomic Desktops are here to nuke Microsoft Windows and Apple macOS into oblivion

34 Comments

Microsoft introduces much-needed changes to Windows 11 setup

28 Comments

Google thinks ChromeOS Flex could replace Windows 10 or Windows 11 on your PC, or even macOS on your Mac

22 Comments

Breaking Bitlocker: Watch Microsoft's Windows disk encryption being bypassed in just 43 seconds

19 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.