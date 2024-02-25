HONOR partners with Intel, NVIDIA, and Microsoft to launch AI-driven MagicBook Pro 16 Windows 11 laptop

HONOR has announced the release of the MagicBook Pro 16, a Windows 11 laptop that incorporates AI technology. This computer is a collaboration between HONOR and industry partners Microsoft, Intel, and NVIDIA.

The MagicBook Pro 16 features platform-level AI for seamless cross-device collaboration, allowing users to connect devices across different platforms easily. The laptop utilizes AI capabilities to enhance interaction and connectivity within the ecosystem.

Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155H and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPU, the MagicBook Pro 16 aims to provide high computing power and visuals. The laptop also features a 16-inch HONOR FullView Display and six speakers with spatial audio technology.

Mark Linton, VP Device Partner Sales at Microsoft, said, "In this rapidly evolving world of technology, collaborating with partners like HONOR allows us to revolutionize global connectivity. AI is unlocking unprecedented capabilities across the cloud, devices, and everyday applications. With the launch of HONOR's MagicBook Pro 16, we are bringing the power of Windows and Azure Speech Services to customers, showcasing the potential of on-device AI and cloud-based AI working together to enable individuals and organizations to achieve more."

David Feng, Vice President, Client Computing Group and General Manager, Client Segments at Intel, shared, "With advanced performance and power efficiency, Intel Core Ultra processor is ushering in the era of the AI PC with 3 AI engines: the CPU, GPU, and the new NPU. Together with HONOR, we unlock an endless amount of AI experiences from productivity, content creation, to gaming and beyond, while continuing to raise the bar on system design."

The HONOR MagicBook Pro 16 will first be made available in China, with choices of White and Purple colorways. HONOR promises a global release in Q2 of 2024. Anticipated global pricing has not yet been revealed.