Silicon Power QD50 portable charger is designed for on-the-go power needs

Nowadays, keeping your devices charged is absolutely essential. The Silicon Power QD50 portable mini charger aims to address this need with its compact design and charging capabilities. The QD50 boasts 20W PD fast charging technology, which can charge devices like the iPhone 15 Pro or Galaxy S23 Ultra to 50 percent in approximately 30 minutes.

The charger's small size, measuring 78.6 x 46.5 x 25.1mm and weighing 95g, makes it convenient for travel. With a 5000mAh battery, the QD50 can provide a full charge for devices, such as the aforementioned iPhone 15 Pro or Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones.

The QD50 offers the option to charge devices with or without a cable, which adds a layer of convenience. It also features the smartSHIELD safety system to protect against common power bank issues like overcharging and overheating. While these are standard features in many chargers, they are still important for user safety.

The charger has a plastic and silicone construction and is available in various colors, though availability may vary by country. It supports USB-C input and output, operates within a temperature range of 0°C-40°C, and comes with a protective silicone cap. The charging time is stated to be 1.5 hours using PD technology.

The QD50 portable mini charger will soon be available here in your choice of three colors - - black, pink, and white. Sadly, pricing is currently unknown. What we do know, however, is it comes with a 13-month warranty, extended to 24 months in the EU.

