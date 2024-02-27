Never mind dropping your laptop or spilling water on it -- Durabook R8-EX and U11-EX rugged Windows 11 tablets can literally withstand explosions

No Comments

Durabook has launched two new rugged tablet models, the R8-EX (8-inch) and U11-EX (11.6-inch), designed to withstand the challenges of environments where the risk of explosion is a constant concern. These new tablets come equipped with Windows 11 and are certified to meet the European Union's ATmosphères EXplosibles (ATEX) Zone 2/22 certification, making them ideal for use in places where gases, vapors, dust, and other explosive substances are prevalent.

The ATEX certification is a crucial requirement for businesses operating in hazardous environments, such as oil and gas refineries and pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities. It ensures that the devices can be safely used in areas where explosive atmospheres in the form of gas, vapor, mist, dust, or fibers may occur. This certification is particularly valuable for multinational enterprises with operations or clients in the EU, as it helps them comply with the region's workplace safety requirements.

Both the Durabook R8-EX and U11-EX models feature Coolfinity fanless cooling technology, which allows them to operate safely in industries where standard laptops and tablets cannot. This innovative cooling system not only enhances safety but also maximizes reliability and battery life by eliminating the need for a fan, which is a common point of failure and a source of dust and debris accumulation.

In terms of performance, security, and reliability, the new Durabook tablets are equipped with Intel 12th generation processors, Windows 11 with Secured-core technology, and Durabook's proprietary DynaVue display technology. These features ensure lag-free performance, high-level protection against advanced threats, and clear readability even in direct sunlight. The tablets also offer multiple connectivity options, including Thunderbolt 4, Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth V5.3, and optional 4G LTE and 5G.

The ruggedized components of the R8-EX and U11-EX tablets meet stringent certifications such as MIL-STD-810H and IP66, ensuring they can withstand harsh conditions like drops, extreme temperatures, and exposure to dust and water. Additionally, both tablets boast ultra-long battery life, with the U11-EX offering up to 20 hours with an optional high-capacity battery and the R8-EX providing up to 17 hours.

Sasha Wang, president of Durabook Americas, emphasized the importance of these new tablets: "The new Durabook R8-EX and U11-EX Windows 11 tablets enable businesses to protect the three things that matter most: their employees, their equipment, and their data. Achieving ATEX Zone 2/22 certification for these tablets is the latest example of Durabook’s commitment to providing devices that meet demanding enterprise requirements for durability, safety, and performance, with zero tradeoffs."

If you are interested in purchasing one of these rugged tablets for your organization, you can email Durabook sales here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Never mind dropping your laptop or spilling water on it -- Durabook R8-EX and U11-EX rugged Windows 11 tablets can literally withstand explosions

74 percent of codebases have high-risk open source vulnerabilities

Fewer than half of IT leaders confident in their IoT security

Something didn't go as planned! Microsoft confirms Windows 11 security update is failing with 0x800F0922 errors

Successful phishing attacks decline but consequences get worse

Kingston launches Canvas React Plus V60 SD card

Transcend unveils MTS570P: A compact SSD for edge environments

Most Commented Stories

Windows 7 returns with the stunning 2024 Edition

135 Comments

Windows 12 Mobile is everything a phone operating system should be

89 Comments

Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 or Vista with a single command

76 Comments

Escape the death grip of Windows 11 and embrace Linux: Nitrux 3.3.0 unveils a world beyond Microsoft's boundaries

57 Comments

Linux goes nuclear: Fedora Atomic Desktops are here to nuke Microsoft Windows and Apple macOS into oblivion

34 Comments

Microsoft introduces much-needed changes to Windows 11 setup

28 Comments

Google thinks ChromeOS Flex could replace Windows 10 or Windows 11 on your PC, or even macOS on your Mac

22 Comments

Breaking Bitlocker: Watch Microsoft's Windows disk encryption being bypassed in just 43 seconds

19 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.