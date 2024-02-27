Something didn't go as planned! Microsoft confirms Windows 11 security update is failing with 0x800F0922 errors

Microsoft has confirmed yet another problematic update for Windows 11. This time around it is the KB5034765 update from earlier this month -- an update supposed to deliver security fixes.

People installing the KB5034765 update on Windows 11 22H2 or Windows 23H2 may find that the process hangs at 96 percent and causes a 0x800F0922 error. This is not the first time this update has been found to cause issues, but it is the first problem Microsoft has confirmed it with this particular security patch.

Immediately after the release of KB5034765 update, there were numerous complaints from users about not only issues with the Start menu and taskbar, but also performance problems. While Microsoft has yet to comment on these issues, the failed installations problems has been officially acknowledged.

In a note added to the Windows release health pages, Microsoft confirms that it is aware of the problem saying:

Windows 11 devices attempting to install the February 2024 security update, released February 13, 2024 (KB5034765) might face installation failures and the system might stop responding at 96%. Resulting from this error, the following message might be displayed: "Something didn't go as planned. No need to worry – undoing changes. Please keep your computer on". This issue might be reflected in the Windows Event Viewer with error code '0x800F0922'. Although there is currently no fix available, Microsoft has provided details of a workaround: This issue can be prevented by deleting the hidden folder C:\$WinREAgent. A restart might be required. After following these steps, installing the February 2024 security update should succeed.

The company adds: "We are working on a resolution for this issue and will provide an update in an upcoming release".

