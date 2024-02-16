Microsoft pushes KB5034848 update so more people can try Windows 11 Moment 5

Windows 11 logo on a laptop

Anyone signed up to the Release Preview Channel has a little treat from Microsoft. The company has just released the KB5034848 update to Windows 11 22H2 and 23H2 giving the first proper look at what appears to be the Moment 5 update which is due for release later this year.

KB5034848 is a big update, bringing a host of new features to Windows 11. As well as fixing a series of problems with the operating system, the update also includes major improvements and additions to Voice Access, the arrival of WhatsApp support for sharing, and new suggestions in Snap Layouts.

As well as gaining support for new languages, Voice Access now offers voice shortcuts and custom commands. There are big changes to not only Windows sharing, but also Nearby Share which benefits from a big performance boost, and the option to assign friendly names to devices.

Microsoft shares the following list of improvements that can be found in the KB5034848 update:

  • New! The Copilot in Windows icon now appears on the right side of the system tray on the taskbar. Also, the display of Show desktop at the rightmost corner of the taskbar will be off by default. To turn it on, go to Settings > Personalization > Taskbar. You can also right-click the taskbar and choose Taskbar settings.
  • New! The Phone Link settings page has a new name: Mobile devices. Go to Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Mobile devices.
  • New! You can now use the Snipping Tool on your PC to edit the most recent photos and screenshots from your Android device. You will get an instant notification on your PC when your Android device captures a new photo or screenshot. To turn this on, go to Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Mobile devices. Choose Manage devices and allow your PC to access your Android device.
  • This update affects games you install on a secondary drive. Now, they remain installed on the drive.
  • This update addresses an issue that affects Notepad. It does not open for the standard user account. This occurs when you use Command Prompt to open it based on file type association.
  • This update addresses an issue that affects 8 Zip archives. It stops you from opening them by double-clicking them in File Explorer.
  • This update addresses an issue that affects a machine that is used as a remote desktop session host. You get stop error RDR_FILE_SYSTEM (0x27). This occurs when you start up all users from the machine.
  • This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge. The UI is wrong for Internet Options Data Settings.
  • This update addresses an issue that affects Steps Recorder. Some of the UI and steps are not localized to Chinese.
  • This update addresses an issue that affects long-edge fed printers. The alignment of stapling or hole punch locations is wrong.
  • This update addresses an issue that affects an embedded SIM (eSIM) profile. When you delete it, you do not get a notification.
  • This update addresses an issue that affects the Windows Settings Home page. It randomly stops responding when you go to the page.
  • This update addresses an issue that affects networking. A device fails to make the automatic switch from cellular to Wi-Fi when it can use Wi-Fi.
  • This update addresses an issue that affects Remote Desktop Web Authentication. You might not be able to connect to sovereign cloud endpoints.
  • This update addresses an issue that makes the troubleshooting process fail. This occurs when you use the Get Help app.
  • This update addresses an issue that affects the Certificate Authority snap-in. You cannot select the "Delta CRL" option. This stops you from using the GUI to publish Delta CRLs.
  • This update addresses an issue that stops a system from going to sleep. This occurs when you connect an external device to the system.

Full details are available here.

Image credit: vadimrysev / depositphotos

