Cohesity launches gen AI search solution for business data

Businesses are dependent on data but extracting useful information in order to aid decision making, while ensuring it stays secure, can prove surprisingly difficult.

Cohesity Gaia, is the industry's first generative AI-powered conversational search assistant. Designed to help access organizations’ most important data to make smarter decisions faster, all while keeping data secure and compliant.

Coupled with Cohesity's Data Cloud it offers a Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) AI conversational search experience across multicloud environments. This allows enterprises to gain deeper insights into their data and make informed decisions, no matter where their data resides.

Robust indexing capability, with a database of all files, across all workloads, and at all points in time, supports Cohesity Gaia in the creation of AI-ready indexes for rapid conversational search and responses, providing enterprises with quick and accurate results.

The data never leaves the secure confines of the Cohesity Data Cloud. The platform employs granular role-based access controls and a zero-trust security architecture, ensuring that authorized users and models have access only to the data they need. This protects sensitive information but also helps enterprises maintain compliance with regulatory requirements.

"Enterprises are keen to harness the power of generative AI but have faced several challenges when building these solutions from scratch. Cohesity Gaia dramatically simplifies this process," says Sanjay Poonen, CEO and president of Cohesity. "With our solution, leveraging generative AI to query your data is virtually seamless. Data is consolidated, deduplicated, with historical views, and safely accessible with modern security controls. This approach delivers rapid insightful results without the drawbacks of more manual and risky approaches. It turns data into knowledge in minutes."

You can find out more and see a demo of how it works on the Cohesity site.

Image credit: BiancoBlue/Dreamstime.com

