Microsoft is killing off Windows Subsystem for Android

If you are a Windows 11 user who fell in love with Windows Subsystem for Android, Microsoft has just delivered some bad news. The company is ending support for WSA.

Unlike Windows Subsystem for Linux, Windows Subsystem for Android failed to generate the mass appeal Microsoft was probably hoping for. This is likely partly because of the fact that while WSA makes it possible to run Android apps and games in Windows 11, it is limited to apps available via the Amazon App Store. The clock is now ticking for Windows Subsystem for Android

The announcement will come as a surprise to those who have embraced Windows Subsystem for Android. While WSA has been a little stagnant, there has been little to indicate that Microsoft had plans for deprecation -- but this is precisely what is happening.

An update at the top of the Windows Subsystem for Android page says:

Microsoft is ending support for the Windows Subsystem for Android™️ (WSA). As a result, the Amazon Appstore on Windows and all applications and games dependent on WSA will no longer be supported beginning March 5, 2025. Until then, technical support will remain available to customers. Customers that have installed the Amazon Appstore or Android apps prior to March 5, 2024, will continue to have access to those apps through the deprecation date of March 5, 2025. Please reach out to our support team for further questions at support.microsoft.com. We are grateful for the support of our developer community and remain committed to listening to feedback as we evolve experiences.

In short, you have a year to enjoy WSA before you have to seek out an alternative.

Image credit: vadimrysev / depositphotos