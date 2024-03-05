Microsoft is killing off Windows Subsystem for Android

No Comments
Windows 11 logo on a laptop

If you are a Windows 11 user who fell in love with Windows Subsystem for Android, Microsoft has just delivered some bad news. The company is ending support for WSA.

Unlike Windows Subsystem for Linux, Windows Subsystem for Android failed to generate the mass appeal Microsoft was probably hoping for. This is likely partly because of the fact that while WSA makes it possible to run Android apps and games in Windows 11, it is limited to apps available via the Amazon App Store. The clock is now ticking for Windows Subsystem for Android

See also:

The announcement will come as a surprise to those who have embraced Windows Subsystem for Android. While WSA has been a little stagnant, there has been little to indicate that Microsoft had plans for deprecation -- but this is precisely what is happening.

An update at the top of the Windows Subsystem for Android page says:

Microsoft is ending support for the Windows Subsystem for Android™️ (WSA). As a result, the Amazon Appstore on Windows and all applications and games dependent on WSA will no longer be supported beginning March 5, 2025. Until then, technical support will remain available to customers.

Customers that have installed the Amazon Appstore or Android apps prior to March 5, 2024, will continue to have access to those apps through the deprecation date of March 5, 2025. Please reach out to our support team for further questions at support.microsoft.com. We are grateful for the support of our developer community and remain committed to listening to feedback as we evolve experiences.

In short, you have a year to enjoy WSA before you have to seek out an alternative.

Image credit: vadimrysev / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

SABRENT launches Rocket NANO V2 portable SSD

Microsoft is killing off Windows Subsystem for Android

Malwarebytes 5.0 sneaks out, sporting modern new interface and Trusted Advisor

AI use leads to new risks for data security

Security teams struggle to combat image-based and QR code attacks

AIOps models deliver limited value say tech leaders

Proton Mail enhances user privacy with hide-my-email alias integration

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12 Mobile is everything a phone operating system should be

90 Comments

Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 or Vista with a single command

77 Comments

Linux goes nuclear: Fedora Atomic Desktops are here to nuke Microsoft Windows and Apple macOS into oblivion

36 Comments

Windows 12 Gaming Edition is the Microsoft operating system gamers need!

26 Comments

Breathe new life into aging PCs: Tiny Core Linux 15.0 challenges Windows 11

22 Comments

Google thinks ChromeOS Flex could replace Windows 10 or Windows 11 on your PC, or even macOS on your Mac

22 Comments

KDE Plasma 6: Revolutionizing Linux desktop with far prettier and superior interface than Microsoft Windows 11

20 Comments

Breaking Bitlocker: Watch Microsoft's Windows disk encryption being bypassed in just 43 seconds

20 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.