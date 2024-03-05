Proton Mail enhances user privacy with hide-my-email alias integration

Proton Mail, the popular email service known for its strong focus on both privacy and security, has integrated hide-my-email alias features directly into its web and desktop platforms. This move gives users more control over their online identity, setting Proton Mail apart from other email providers like Gmail.

The hide-my-email alias feature allows users to generate unique, random email addresses for use with apps, websites, and other digital services. This means that users can keep their personal email addresses private, reducing the risk of being targeted by malware, spam, or online trackers. If an alias is ever compromised, it can be easily deactivated without affecting the user's primary email address.

This integration comes after Proton's acquisition of SimpleLogin in 2022, an open-source service for creating email aliases. SimpleLogin played a crucial role in the development of Proton Pass, an identity manager that now includes email alias functionality. By bringing this feature into Proton Mail, the company reinforces its commitment to privacy and security.

Anant Vijay Singh, Product Lead at Proton Mail, emphasized the importance of protecting one's email address: "Your email address is your identity, your digital passport that identifies who you are online. If you use the same email address for every account, you are putting your whole online identity at risk in the event of a leak."

Proton Mail's new Security Center is where users can find and manage their hide-my-email aliases. The Security Center also offers easy access to other security settings, such as two-factor authentication and account recovery options. Additionally, it hosts the Proton Sentinel account protection program, which monitors for suspicious activity and blocks account takeover attacks.

With this new integration, Proton Mail continues to differentiate itself from competitors like Google. While Google's business model relies on monetizing user data through ads, Proton Mail's focus remains squarely on its users' privacy and security. This latest update underscores Proton's mission to make privacy and security accessible to everyone, giving users complete control over their online identity.

