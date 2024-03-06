Europe now has a better version of iOS than the rest of the world

1 Comment
iPhone and EU flag

Apple has released iOS 17.4, with the company pointing to the arrival of podcast transcripts as the highlight. There are also new emoji, improvements to CarPlay, and a number of bug fixes, but things are rather more interesting for users in the European Union.

With the EU's Digital Market Act coming into force today, March 6, Apple has delivered different versions of iOS 17.4 to this market compared to the rest of the world. And by different, we mean better.

See also:

The DMA means that Apple has been forced to give European users access to third-party app stores and payment services, as well as providing a choice of which browser engine should be used. While these changes have been known about for a while, Apple has left it to the very last minute to introduce them -- and the company has not shouted about any of the DMA compliance related changes at all.

After installing iOS 17.4, users in the EU should now see a browser choice screen giving them the option of selecting a default browser. That said, there is a known issue that Apple notes:

Default browser choice screen might not show up when intended and apps requiring certain managed entitlements might not install or show an error. (121566625)

Workaround: Open Settings and navigate to Privacy & Security > Location Services. Toggle location services off for 10 seconds, and then turn it back on.

You can see Apple's full release notes for iOS 17.4 here -- and this is where you can see the company making reference to "alternative app marketplaces" in its only apparent acknowledgement of the changes for EU citizens.

Image credit: Raphael Huber / Dreamstime.com

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

New DMARC rules could see retailer emails not being delivered

Europe now has a better version of iOS than the rest of the world

Microsoft has started referring to its CBL-Mariner distro as Azure Linux

Are we being failed by DevSecOps? [Q&A]

Puro Sound Labs launches JuniorJams Plus Bluetooth headphones for kids

AR/VR headset market experiences surge in Q4 2023

SABRENT launches Rocket NANO V2 portable SSD

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12 Mobile is everything a phone operating system should be

91 Comments

Linux goes nuclear: Fedora Atomic Desktops are here to nuke Microsoft Windows and Apple macOS into oblivion

36 Comments

Windows 12 Gaming Edition is the Microsoft operating system gamers need!

26 Comments

Breathe new life into aging PCs: Tiny Core Linux 15.0 challenges Windows 11

22 Comments

Google thinks ChromeOS Flex could replace Windows 10 or Windows 11 on your PC, or even macOS on your Mac

22 Comments

KDE Plasma 6: Revolutionizing Linux desktop with far prettier and superior interface than Microsoft Windows 11

20 Comments

Breaking Bitlocker: Watch Microsoft's Windows disk encryption being bypassed in just 43 seconds

20 Comments

Xbox Insider Program: A decade of unpaid beta testing for Microsoft?

18 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.