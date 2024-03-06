Logitech launches MX Brio: A 4K webcam for collaboration and streaming

Logitech has introduced a pair of high-end webcams -- the MX Brio and MX Brio 705 for Business. These webcams feature an Ultra HD 4K resolution with a webcam sensor that showcases 70 percent larger pixels compared to its predecessor, the Brio 4K, ensuring an ultra-sharp image.

The AI-enhanced image quality provides more natural imagery and better face visibility in challenging lighting conditions. Advanced customization options, including manual adjustments for exposure, tint, and field of view, cater to users' preferences, while Show Mode allows for easy sharing of physical objects on desks.

Anatoliy Polyanker, General Manager of the MX Business at Logitech, emphasized the versatility of the MX Brio, stating, "We know that MX users collaborate and communicate from many different environments, and need a versatile webcam offering the best video and sound quality. MX Brio is our highest quality webcam, featuring customization and the ability to show themselves or their work in the best possible way."

For enterprises, the MX Brio 705 model offers seamless integration with major video conferencing platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Zoom. It is also compatible with Chromebooks and supports remote management via the Logitech Sync platform, simplifying IT tasks for hybrid teams.

Logitech's commitment to sustainability is evident in MX Brio's design, which includes certified carbon-neutral status and the use of post-consumer recycled plastic. The webcam's packaging is sourced from FSC-certified forests and other controlled sources.

Available in Black, Graphite, and Pale Grey, MX Brio can be ordered here later this month for $199.99. The enterprise-focused MX Brio 705 can soon be pre-ordered from Amazon here, also for $199.99.

