Microsoft has started referring to its CBL-Mariner distro as Azure Linux

No Comments
Microsoft building

While it came as a bit of a surprise when it first became public, it has been known for some time that Microsoft has its own Linux distro called CBL-Mariner.  The name has been questioned by many, and it is in the process of changing.

The CBL-Mariner moniker is set to become a thing of the past as the distro transitions to being known as Azure Linux.

See also:

Microsoft has not made any sort of announcement about the rebranding, but it can be seen on GitHub. The repository for CBL-Mariner was previously to be found at github.com/microsoft/CBL-Mariner/, but this now redirects to github.com/microsoft/azurelinux.

The change coincides with the release of build 2.0.202240301, Phoronix notes, and while a change of name has been discussed on GitHub, it was not expected to be implemented until version 3.x.

Aside from the name change, the latest release includes little that is different from the pervious build. Microsoft describes the distro as a "Linux OS for Azure 1P services and edge appliances", and it's clear that the rebranding is just getting underway as the GitHub repository still includes numerous references to CBL-Mariner.

Image credit: Waingro / Dreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

New DMARC rules could see retailer emails not being delivered

Europe now has a better version of iOS than the rest of the world

Microsoft has started referring to its CBL-Mariner distro as Azure Linux

Are we being failed by DevSecOps? [Q&A]

Puro Sound Labs launches JuniorJams Plus Bluetooth headphones for kids

AR/VR headset market experiences surge in Q4 2023

SABRENT launches Rocket NANO V2 portable SSD

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12 Mobile is everything a phone operating system should be

91 Comments

Linux goes nuclear: Fedora Atomic Desktops are here to nuke Microsoft Windows and Apple macOS into oblivion

36 Comments

Windows 12 Gaming Edition is the Microsoft operating system gamers need!

26 Comments

Breathe new life into aging PCs: Tiny Core Linux 15.0 challenges Windows 11

22 Comments

Google thinks ChromeOS Flex could replace Windows 10 or Windows 11 on your PC, or even macOS on your Mac

22 Comments

KDE Plasma 6: Revolutionizing Linux desktop with far prettier and superior interface than Microsoft Windows 11

20 Comments

Breaking Bitlocker: Watch Microsoft's Windows disk encryption being bypassed in just 43 seconds

20 Comments

Xbox Insider Program: A decade of unpaid beta testing for Microsoft?

18 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.