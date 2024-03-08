Get 'Linux DevOps Handbook' (worth $39.99) for FREE

The Linux DevOps Handbook is a comprehensive resource that caters to both novice and experienced professionals, ensuring a strong foundation in Linux.

This book will help you understand how Linux serves as a cornerstone of DevOps, offering the flexibility, stability, and scalability essential for modern software development and operations. You’ll begin by covering Linux distributions, intermediate Linux concepts, and shell scripting to get to grips with automating tasks and streamlining workflows.

SEE ALSO: Get 'Beginning Programming All-in-One For Dummies, 2nd Edition' (worth $17) for FREE

You’ll then progress to mastering essential day-to-day tools for DevOps tasks. As you learn networking in Linux, you’ll be equipped with connection establishment and troubleshooting skills. You’ll also learn how to use Git for collaboration and efficient code management.

The book guides you through Docker concepts for optimizing your DevOps workflows and moves on to advanced DevOps practices, such as monitoring, tracing, and distributed logging. You’ll work with Terraform and GitHub to implement continuous integration (CI)/continuous deployment (CD) pipelines and employ Atlantis for automated software delivery.

Additionally, you’ll identify common DevOps pitfalls and strategies to avoid them. By the end of this book, you’ll have built a solid foundation in Linux fundamentals, practical tools, and advanced practices, all contributing to your enhanced Linux skills and successful DevOps implementation.

Linux DevOps Handbook, from Packt, usually retails for $39.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on March 20, so act fast.