Get 'Beginning Programming All-in-One For Dummies, 2nd Edition' (worth $17) for FREE

Beginning Programming All-in-One For Dummies offers one guide packed with 7 books to teach you programming across multiple languages.

Coding can seem complex and convoluted, but Dummies makes it simple and easy to understand. You’ll learn all about the principles of programming, algorithms, data structures, debugging programs, unique applications of programming and more while learning about some of the most popular programming languages used today.

SEE ALSO: Get 'Electronics All-in-One For Dummies, 3rd Edition' (worth $25) for FREE

Move confidently forward in your computer science coursework or straight into the workforce. You’ll come away with a rock-solid foundation in the programming basics, using data, coding for the web, and building killer apps.

Learn the basics of coding, including writing and compiling code, using algorithms, and data structures

Get comfortable with the syntax of several different programming languages

Wrap your mind around interesting programming opportunities such as conducting biological experiments within a computer or programming a video game engine

Develop cross-platform applications for desktop and mobile devices

This essential guide takes the complexity and convolution out of programming for beginners and arms you with the knowledge you need to follow where the code takes you.

Beginning Programming All-in-One For Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $17 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on March 19, so act fast.